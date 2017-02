TAIPEI Cathay Financial (2882.TW), Taiwan's top financial holding firm, said on Friday it will raise up to T$40 billion ($1.33 billion) to acquire rivals or build partnerships in China, the latest sign of warming trade ties across the Taiwan Strait.

"The development of Taiwan-China ties are growing very fast. We want to seize every opportunity we can get," Cathay Fin president C. K. Lee said.

