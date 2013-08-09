Bermuda-based insurer Catlin Group CGL.L reported a 37 percent drop in first-half profit as higher interest rates in May and June hurt the value of its fixed-income portfolio.

Catlin, the operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, reported a pretax profit of $145 million (93 million pounds), down from $231 million, a year earlier.

Net investment return in the first half fell to $9 million from $83 million a year earlier.

Net underwriting contribution was $441 million, in line with a year earlier, despite $99 million in net catastrophe losses.

Shares in the company were down 1.5 percent at 8.02 a.m. British Time on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

