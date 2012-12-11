GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands Cayman Islands' Premier McKeeva Bush was detained by police on Tuesday in connection with a series of police investigations in the normally tranquil offshore financial centre, authorities said.

A statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said Bush, 57, had been arrested by members of its Financial Crime Unit at his home on suspicion of theft and the alleged misuse of a government credit card.

Other charges include abuse of office and breach of trust, stemming from the alleged importation of explosive substances without valid permits, the statement said.

A police spokesperson declined to elaborate on the charges.

The Cayman islands is a British Overseas Territory with an elected parliament and premier but a British-appointed governor who oversees external affairs and security, including the police force.

The governor could not be reached for immediate comment on Bush's detention and a spokesman for the premier was also unavailable for comment.

