LONDON Britain must boost direct flights to the world's fastest growing economies or risk missing out on billions of pounds in trade, according to the UK's top business lobby group.

Without new runways and airports Britain could become a global aviation also-ran as competition heats up from more attractive hubs in Europe, the Confederation of British Industry said in a report on Monday.

"For too many businesses, our lack of direct connections means selling abroad to the fast-growing market is simply not a realistic option," said CBI chief policy director Katja Hall.

Under pressure from liberals and green groups, David Cameron's Conservative-led coalition government overturned a decision to build a third runway at London's overstretched Heathrow hub after it came to power in 2010. It also ruled out expanding London's smaller airports.

The government is exploring ways to expand UK airport capacity but no recommendations are expected until after the next election in 2015.

Options include adding a third runway at Heathrow, building a new airport in the Thames estuary to the east of the capital or expanding Gatwick or Stansted airports.

A study by the Frontier Economics consultancy has shown Paris Charles de Gaulle and Germany's Frankfurt have 1,000 more annual flights to the three largest cities in China than Heathrow.

The CBI warned that unless action was taken soon Britain would trail major European competitors in winning direct connections to Brazil, Russia and China, hitting long-term export potential, damaging competitiveness and deterring inward investment.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by David Cowell)