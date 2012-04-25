LONDON British factory orders growth remained steady in April, the CBI's industrial trends survey showed on Wednesday.

The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order book balance stayed at -8 this month.

However, quarterly business situation balance rose to +22 in April from -25 in January.

With acute fears over Europe and global demand subsiding somewhat since the start of 2012, sentiment about the general business situation has risen among manufacturers for the first time in a year," said CBI chief economic advisor Ian McCafferty.

Nevertheless, given Europe is still our biggest export market, the outlook for UK manufacturing will remain uncertain until the euro zone crisis is resolved."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh, writing by David Milliken)