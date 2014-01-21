LONDON British factory orders fell in January but the prospects for the next three months were at their highest in nearly two years, the CBI's industrial trends survey showed on Tuesday.

The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order book balance fell to -2 this month from +12 in December, and below expectations of a reading of +10.

A quarterly survey by the CBI showed a volume of total orders for the next three months rose to +22 from +14 and was at its highest since April 2012. New orders in the three months to January saw their strongest growth in nearly three years.

The data also showed that the quarterly business outlook balance eased to +21 in the three months to January from +24 in the three months to October, which had been its highest since April 2010.

British manufacturing has been recovering from the financial crisis but remains below its 2008 peak, underscoring the challenge of re-balancing the economy to reduce its reliance on domestic consumption.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Schomberg)