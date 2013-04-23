LONDON British factory orders weakened unexpectedly this month as home demand fell, the CBI's industrial trends survey showed on Tuesday.

The total order book balance in the Confederation of British Industry survey plunged to -25 from -15 in March, confounding analysts' expectations of a pick-up to -14. That is the lowest reading since October 2010.

"This quarter was a mixed bag for manufacturers, with new orders disappointing because of a decline in domestic demand, but output did increase," said Stephen Gifford, the CBI's director of economics.

"Although weaker sterling has eased concerns about international competitiveness, manufacturers highlight the potentially chilling effect of political and economic instability abroad on export orders, such as the Cyprus crisis," he added.

Separate CBI data showed that the quarterly business situation balance rose to +5 in April from zero in January.

According to official statistics, British industry bounced back surprisingly strongly in February from the previous month, helped by a rise in manufacturing output.

However, the recovery may have been short-lived as a survey of purchasing managers showed that Britain's manufacturing activity shrank for the second consecutive month in March.

