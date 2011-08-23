LONDON British factory orders posted a surprise improvement in August, the CBI's monthly industrial trends survey showed on Tuesday, in a sign that manufacturers have weathered the recent global turmoil better than feared.

The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order book balance rose this month to +1 from -10 in July, confounding expectations of a drop to -13.

The export order book balance also improved to 0 from a reading of -8 in July and output expectations also rose to +13 from +6.

"Manufacturing order books are holding up, and expectations for output growth are above their historical average, although they are less strong than earlier this year," said CBI head of fiscal policy Richard Woolhouse.

"But the risks to manufacturing activity and business confidence have if anything increased, due to market volatility and the recalibration of growth expectations world wide."

Growth in stock levels was the highest since December 2009.

