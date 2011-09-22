LONDON British factory orders weakened more than expected in September as a slowdown in the global economy reduced overseas demand at the fastest pace in almost a year, the CBI's monthly industrial survey showed on Thursday.

The business lobby's Industrial Trends survey total order book balance fell to -9 this month from +1 in August, well below expectations of a reading of -5.

The export order book balance fell particularly sharply, dropping to -12 -- its lowest since October 2010 -- from August's reading of zero.

"UK manufacturers report some slackening in demand this month, following the volatility in financial markets and the slowdown in growth in our major trading partners," said CBI chief economic advisor Ian McCafferty. "As a result, firms now say stock levels are high relative to expected demand."

Firms stopped short of forecasting a contraction in output, however, with the output expectations balance remaining firmly in positive territory at +9, down slightly from +13 in September.

"UK manufacturers remain optimistic that production will continue to grow over the coming three months," McCafferty said.

