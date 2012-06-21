LONDON British factory orders unexpectedly improved in June, the CBI's monthly industrial trends survey showed on Thursday, in an indication that the economy may avoid a longer slump.

The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order book balance rose this month to -11 from -17 in May, confounding economists' forecasts for a fall to -20.

The export order book balance improved to -4 from -12.

"Despite facing continued instability within the euro zone, UK manufacturers have seen a modest rebound in orders from both their domestic and export markets," said CBI chief economic adviser Ian McCafferty.

"As a result, firms are expecting output to pick up over the next quarter, although the pace of growth is still expected to be somewhat lower than earlier in the year," he said.

The survey showed that in the consumer goods sector total order books were the strongest since last August.

Britain's economy shrank in the first three months of this year, when manufacturing output stagnated. A weak start into the second quarter has raised fears that the country faces a third quarter of contraction.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova, writing by Sven Egenter)