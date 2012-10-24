LONDON British factory orders posted a surprise fall in October, the CBI's industrial trends survey showed on Wednesday, fuelling fears that the recent timid economic recovery may not last.

The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order book balance dropped to -23 this month from -8 in September, well below even the most pessimistic economists' forecast and the lowest level since December 2011.

"Domestic and overseas demand have both slipped unexpectedly this quarter, while output growth tailed off," said CBI head of economic analysis Anna Leach.

"Sentiment regarding business conditions has also fallen back, particularly for exports," she said.

"UK companies are increasingly concerned by political and economic conditions abroad," she added.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths, writing by Sven Egenter)