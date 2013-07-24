Employees Joe Don (L) and Darren Lowarson give a Rolls Royce Ghost its final finish polish at the Rolls Royce Motor Cars factory at Goodwood near Chichester in southern England April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British factory order books improved more than expected this month and firms' optimism rose, the CBI's industrial trends survey showed on Wednesday.

The total order book balance in the Confederation of British Industry survey rose to -12 from -18 in June, above analysts' expectations of a reading of -15.

That was the highest reading since last December and better than the long-run average of -17.

"Manufacturers have seen a pick-up in activity across the board this quarter, with new orders and production continuing to rise," said Stephen Gifford, the CBI's director of economics.

"The gentle rise in confidence is being reflected in firms' headcount, which is rising at the fastest rate in a year."

Separate quarterly CBI data showed that the quarterly business situation balance rose to +7 in July from +5 in April, its highest level since April 2012.

The latest official data showed that British manufacturing shrank in May at its fastest pace since January, tempering a flurry of recent signs that the economy is picking up speed.

But the sector appears to have recovered in June as a timelier survey of purchasing managers for the month showed the strongest growth in manufacturing in more than two years.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher, writing by Olesya Dmitracova)