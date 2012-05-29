LONDON British retail sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in May and much more strongly than expected, helped by strong sales of clothing and durable goods, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Tuesday.

The CBI monthly distributive trades survey's reported sales balance rose to +21 from -6 in April, compared to economists' forecasts for a -7 reading and the +19 expected by retailers themselves.

This was the highest balance since April 2011, and the expected sales balance for June to +25, its highest since February 2011.

However, retailers viewed sales for the time of year as weak, and said that times were still tough for the sector.

"It's encouraging to see high street sales up compared to a year ago, and that business sentiment about the next 3 months has improved," said Judith McKenna, the chief operating officer of supermarket chain Asda (WMT.N), who chairs the survey panel.

"However, sales are still below the average for the time of year and the combination of high unemployment, slow wage growth and weak consumer confidence mean that the retail sector is likely to remain under pressure in the short term."

The CBI's quarterly survey of the retail sector, released at the same time, painted a similar picture. Its overall business situation balance was the highest since November 2010 at +3, and retailers also reported strong increases in hiring.

