LONDON Retail sales weakened at their fastest pace in 16 months in September and stores expect little improvement in October as struggling consumers clamp down on spending, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed on Tuesday.

The CBI distributive trades survey's retail sales balance edged down to -15 this month from -14 in August. That was the lowest since May 2010 and in line with analysts' forecasts.

Underlying sales were even weaker, with the balance gauging the three-month moving average falling to -11 from -7, its lowest since August 2009.

The figures were the latest in a recent string of poor data, which has raised expectations the Bank of England may soon inject more stimulus into the economy to shore up growth.

"Given the key role that consumer spending plays in the economy, the weak CBI survey maintains pressure on the Bank of England to engage in further quantitative easing to try and give the economy a boost," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

Bank policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Monday the economy would not need to weaken much further for the central bank to extend its 200 billion pound asset purchase programme.

The CBI said sales shrank across nearly all the main sub-sectors, with furniture and carpets, department stores and clothing some of the worst affected.

It blamed September's dip on a combination of low wage growth, high prices and rising unemployment, but said sales appeared to be stabilising.

"Shoppers are still clamping down on discretionary spending and focussed on buying the basics at the best price," said Judith McKenna, chairwoman of the CBI Distributive Trades Panel.

And retailers see little chance of a pick-up next month, with the expected sales balance for October falling to -14, the lowest reading since June 2010, from -7 in September.

"With the consumer squeeze set to get tighter with the winter utility bills rise, we expect retailers will face a challenging October," McKenna said.

Britons are suffering the biggest drop in incomes in 30 years, and a forbidding economic outlook has made them even more reluctant to splash out.

In another sign of the pressures on consumers, British video games retailer Game Group posted much wider first-half losses than in the same period last year and predicted that trading conditions will remain tough for the rest of the year.

