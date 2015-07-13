PARIS U.S. commercial real-estate group CBRE Global Investors said on Monday it had sold a portfolio of 10 shopping malls in France and Belgium to the China Investment Corporation sovereign wealth fund and Paris-based AEW Europe.

CBRE said in a statement that the portfolio was valued at 1.3 billion euros (921.5 million pounds) and consisted of two malls near the Flemish city of Antwerp and eight in France.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported last month that China's CIC had beat out a joint bid from Franco-Dutch real-estate group Unibail-Rodamco (UNBP.AS) and Dutch group Wereldhave (WEHA.AS).

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)