CBS Corp said on Friday it acquired full ownership of TV Guide's online and mobile apps divisions, buying out the 50 percent share held by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

CBS now owns TV Guide Digital, which includes the TVGuide.com website and TV Guide Mobile properties, the company said in a statement. CBS and Lions Gate share ownership of TV Guide's cable network, known as TVGN.

TV Guide.com attracts 16.5 million visitors each month, and its mobile apps have been downloaded more than 9 million times, CBS said. Both provide news and information about TV shows and movies in addition to TV listings.

