Outdoor advertising company CBS Outdoor Americas Inc is seeking a valuation of about $3.36 billion as it looks to raise up to $560 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

CBS Outdoor, part of media conglomerate CBS Corp (CBS.N), expects its offering of 20 million shares to be priced between $26 and $28 each, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. (r.reuters.com/nyq67v)

CBS, which will reduce its stake to 83 percent after the offering, plans to convert the company into a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters of the offering.

