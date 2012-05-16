DUBLIN Irish cider-maker C&C (GCC.I) is uncertain whether a sales boost from this summer's Olympics and European football championships will be enough to grow its bottom line this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

C&C, which sells cider under the Magners and Bulmers brands, posted a nine percent rise in operating profit to 111 million euros (88.45 million pounds) for the 12 months to February, in line with analysts' expectations.

But the company said the trading environment in its core UK and Irish markets was too volatile to give a forecast for the coming year.

"It's very difficult to predict," Chief Executive Stephen Glancey told journalists.

The European Championships in June and Olympic Games in July and August will likely boost sales, but it is unclear whether they will make up for a weak consumer environment and poor spring weather in the British Isles, he said. Last year's first quarter was also boosted by a British royal wedding.

"We'd probably envisage a tougher first quarter (to the end of May) and a better second quarter (to end-August)," Glancey said.

The company will make its first forecast for the full year in June, he said.

C&C's managed to increase operating profit last year despite a 4.8 percent fall in revenues as it cut lower margin brands. The group's operating margin increased 2.9 percentage points to 23.1 percent.

C&C shares were down 1.75 percent at 8.52 a.m. British time, slightly more than the broader Irish market .ISEQ.

