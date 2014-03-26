The logo of Barclays bank is seen at its office in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

HONG KONG British bank Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and China Development Bank Corporation CHDB.UL (CDB) have signed a new agreement that expands an existing strategic tie-up to Africa, the firms said on Wednesday.

The new memorandum of understanding replaces previous agreements between the two that had been in place since 2007. It will see Barclays provide state-owned CDB with corporate and investment banking capabilities and access to its retail and business banking platform in 14 African countries, Timothy Cuffe, a Barclays spokesman said.

The two firms' existing cooperation has been focused mainly on staff training, and banking opportunities within China.

CDB is seeking to turn itself into a commercial lender, rather than a government-focused bank, and has signalled its ambitions to grow internationally.

That strategy includes helping Chinese companies to invest in Africa, a supplier of oil and raw materials like copper and uranium to China, the world's second-largest economy.

In 2011 CDB also signed strategic agreements with global private equity funds KKR (KKR.N), Permira and TPG Capital

TPG.UL.

