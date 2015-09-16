Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is seeking to team up with a private equity firm to take CDK Global Inc (CDK.O) private, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to pressure on the information technology company to sell itself.

CDK, a Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based provider of software to car dealers with an $8.2 billion (6 billion pounds) market capitalization, has been fielding buyout interest with the help of investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N), the sources said.

Elliott, which had a 4.1 percent stake in CDK as of the end of June according to Thomson Reuters data, is willing to not only roll over its stake but also invest new money in a potential leveraged buyout of the company, some of the people said this week.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Elliott did not provide a comment, while CDK and Morgan Stanley also declined to comment. Shares of CDK jumped as much as 6.7 percent on the news on Wednesday.

A private equity deal for CDK could be this year's largest leveraged buyout. While rare, activist hedge funds occasionally turn from shareholders to potential all-out acquirers, often in hopes of a private equity or corporate buyer swooping in for a higher offer.

In 2014, for example, Elliott offered to buy enterprise software company Riverbed Technology Inc, prompting the enterprise software company to run an auction that resulted to its sale to private equity investors Thoma Bravo LLC and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for $3.5 billion.

It also pushed another software company, Compuware Corp, into the arms of Thoma Bravo, which bought it for $2.4 billion after Elliott also bid for it.

When CDK spun out from Automatic Data Processing Inc last year, activists pounced. Activist Sachem Head Capital is the company's largest investor, with 7.9 percent of the shares, according to Thomson Reuters data. Fir Tree Partners owns a 6.9 percent stake, the data show.

Elliott is run by Paul Singer, a billionaire who started the firm in 1977. During his career, Singer has shaken up targets in the United States and abroad, including Argentina's government, Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia (0023.HK), and earlier this year, South Korea's Samsung (005930.KS) family.

CDK, which says it is the largest provider of information technology to the automotive retail industry, has more than $2 billion in annual revenue and 27,000 employees worldwide.

