LOS ANGELES Casey Anthony, the Florida mom acquitted in July of killing her child, has been voted the No. 2 creepiest celebrity, closely following shock rocker Marilyn Manson, according to a poll released on Thursday.

Anthony, 25, was voted 57 percent 'creepy' to Manson's 69 percent in a survey conducted by E-Poll Market Research ahead of the U.S. Halloween holiday on October 31.

America's fascination with crime is evident on the list, as Anthony is closely followed by former football player O.J. Simpson who was famously acquitted of murdering his ex-wife in 1995. He earned third place with a 56 percent creepy rating.

"Anybody people think has committed a crime, whether they are guilty or not, are going to be disliked, and Casey Anthony and O.J. Simpson are disliked," said Gerry Philpot, president and chief executive of E-Poll Market Research, which tracks people's popularity in the media.

Rounding out the top five creepiest celebrities are returning entries from last year, "The Hills" reality star Spencer Pratt and 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman, who made headlines in 2009 when she gave birth to octuplets.

Pratt and Suleman also earned the lowest E-Poll "E-Scores," which represents their overall marketing effectiveness and takes into account their negative portrayals in the media. The lower the E-Score, the more disliked the celebrity is.

While Anthony, Simpson, Pratt and Suleman are ranked on negativity, some of the top scorers find it good to be creepy.

Singer Manson, for one, has made a career of seeming rather odd to some with his gothic-inspired black clothing and heavy makeup. Yet, that is exactly what his fans like.

Eccentric director Tim Burton was eighth on the list given his creepy films such as "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and Burton is well-liked by the public with an overall E-Score of 81.

"Tim Burton puts on a look and plays it up, and his movies are eerie and creepy but also entertaining fun," said Philpot.

Burton is tied with 75-year-old director Woody Allen, who despite positive press in recent years, is still remembered for the scandal surrounding his 1997 marriage to Mia Farrow's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, 33 years his junior.

Former "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen, who made headlines this year with public rants against his former bosses on the hit CBS comedy, was voted 34 percent 'creepy,' tying for sixth place with former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, who was infamously involved in a prostitution scandal in 2008.

E-Poll surveyed 1,100 people who ranked celebrities between 1-100, with the lowest scores highlighting celebrities that were more negatively portrayed and disliked. The 'Creepiest Celebrities' list is derived from the survey as voters selected 'creepy' from 46 attribute options for each celebrity.

Following is a list of the top 10 "Creepy" celebrities in order and their percentage of creepiness.

1) Marilyn Manson..69 pct

2) Casey Anthony...57 pct

3) O.J. Simpson....56 pct

4) Spencer Prat....49 pct

5) Nadya Suleman...41 pct

6) Charlie Sheen...34 pct

6) Eliot Spitzer...34 pct

8) Woody Allen.....31 pct

8) Tim Burton......31 pct

10) Jesse James.....30 pct

