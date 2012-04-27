LOS ANGELES When a hologram of late rapper Tupac Shakur appeared on stage with Snoop Dogg at the recent Coachella music festival, it stunned audiences by literally bringing the performer back to life - technologically, anyway.

Reuters asked Los Angeles-based E-Poll Market Research, which surveys consumers about celebrities for Hollywood's major studios and TV networks, to pull together a list of dead celebrities who remain popular and, like Tupac, might still be big draws at a concert if only as a hologram.

Perhaps surprisingly, given his status as the King of Rock, Elvis Presley managed only a second place tie with country singer Johnny Cash. It was soul legend Ray Charles who topped the list, judged by a combination of fan appeal, audience awareness and perceptions of talent. The researchers label the overall grade an "E-Score."

John Lennon - imagine that - was fourth, and one notch below came ol' blue eyes, Frank Sinatra. Another king, this one of pop music, Michael Jackson, failed to make the top 10, but just by one notch. And while Tupac caused a sensation at Coachella, he could only muster 16th place, just behind Tammy Wynette.

