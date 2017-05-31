The logo of Spain's telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex is seen in a glass at the entrance of the control room of main telecom tower ''Torrespana'' , known as ''Piruli'', in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis (ABE.MC) said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex (CLNX.MC) following a report that American Towers (AMT.N) may be interested.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that American Towers is exploring a bid for the Spanish telecommunications tower operator to expand in Europe, though the offer depends on a successful merger of Abertis and Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI).

Cellnex said its management has had no contact with American Towers.

At 0745 GMT, Cellnex was up 6.53 percent, leading gains on the Ibex .IBEX, down 0.09 percent.

(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)