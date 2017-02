An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM The Bank of Israel bought "hundreds of millions" of dollars of foreign currency on Monday, dealers said, after the shekel continued to strengthen for a fifth straight session.

One dealer at an Israeli bank said the central bank started buying at a dollar-shekel rate of around 3.84. The exchange rate, which quickly moved to 3.85, had weakened to 3.90 on June 27 in the wake of the Brexit vote.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)