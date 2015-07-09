BANGUI The United Nations on Thursday sent home 20 foreign U.N. peacekeepers from Central African Republic, who used "excessive force" on four people, killing two of them, it said.

U.N. mission MINUSCA said the incident happened on June 10 and that the men should be prosecuted. It did not give their nationalities or any further details.

The United Nations is also investigating claims that its peacekeepers sexually abused street children. French and African soldiers face similar charges.

Central African Republic, rich in diamonds and timber, has a long history of instability since independence from France in 1960. Violence erupted in 2013 after mostly Muslim rebels seized power, prompting the Christian majority to form armed militias.

Thousands of people have been killed in reprisal killings and close to a million made homeless, although violence has subsided since a May peace accord.

Elections are due to take place later this year.

