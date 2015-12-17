UNITED NATIONS The United Nations and its agencies grossly mishandled allegations of sexual abuse by international peacekeepers in the Central African Republic after uncovering them, according to a new report by an independent review panel released on Thursday.

At least 13 French soldiers, two from Equatorial Guinea and three Chadian troops were implicated in the alleged sexual abuse of children in Central African Republic between December 2013 and June 2014, according to a U.N. report leaked in April. The peacekeepers were not U.N. troops at the time.

In its findings, the three-member review panel harshly criticized the way the United Nations and its agencies dealt with the alleged abuse, calling it "seriously flawed." It added that two senior U.N. officials had abused their authority by failing to take action about the allegations.

