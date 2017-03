BANGUI At least two people were killed on Friday after Burundian peacekeepers exchanged fire with a group of armed protesters in the capital of Central African Republic, a spokesman for the African Union peacekeeping mission said.

Francis Che said a group of armed protesters had opened fire on the base of the Burundian peacekeepers, who responded with gunfire. It marked a second day of violent protests in Bangui following an attack by Muslim gunmen on a church on Wednesday in which some 15 people were killed.

(Reporting by Serge Leger Kokpakpa, Hubert-Mary Djamany and Crispin Dembassa-Kette; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)