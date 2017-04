Presidential candidate Anicet-Georges Dologuele votes during the second round presidential and legislative elections in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

BANGUI The defeated candidate in a second round of a presidential election in Central African Republic said on Saturday that he would not challenge the preliminary official results.

"For the sake of peace, I choose to respect the provisional results published by the ANE (National Elections Authority)," Anicet-Georges Dologuele told reporters gathered at his house.

