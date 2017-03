PARIS/NDJAMENA Chad has decided to withdraw its troops from the African Union peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic, according to a Chadian diplomat and a document seen by Reuters.

Chadian soldiers have been at the heart of the African Union mission's efforts to stabilise Central African Republic but its forces have been criticised for siding with the mainly Muslim Seleka rebels.

(Reporting by John Irish in Paris and Madjiasra Nako in N'Djamena; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)