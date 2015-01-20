UNITED NATIONS The United Nations said a U.N. staff member with the world body's peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic has been released after she was detained in the country's capital Bangui earlier on Tuesday.

"A staff member was detained for some time this morning in Bangui," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York. "She's safely released and were obviously very pleased."

The peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSCA, said earlier on Tuesday that the woman had been kidnapped by armed men.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)