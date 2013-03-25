PARIS French troops patrolling the international airport in the capital of the Central African Republic killed two Indian citizens when three vehicles tried to enter the facility, France's defence ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said troops at M'Poko airport who had come under fire from an unknown location shot at the vehicles after firing warning volleys. Two Indian citizens were killed and an undisclosed number of Chadians were injured, the ministry said.

France offered its condolences to India and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due to speak with his Indian counterpart in the coming hours, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Michael Roddy)