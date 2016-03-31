Women walk by a United Nations peacekeeping armoured vehicle guarding the outer perimeter of a compound of a school used as an electoral centre at the end of the presidential and legislative elections, in the mostly muslim PK5 neighbourhood of Bangui, Central African... REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

UNITED NATIONS The latest allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation levelled against international peacekeepers in Central African Republic elicited expressions of disgust on Thursday from top United Nations officials and senior U.S. and French diplomats.

The United Nations on Wednesday said it has expanded an investigation of new allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by foreign peacekeepers in Central African Republic (CAR) and notified authorities in France, Gabon and Burundi about the accusations against their troops.

"The Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) is shocked to the core by the latest allegations of abuse in the Central African Republic," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein echoed Ban's sentiments, calling the charges "sickening" and insisting the U.N. investigation "must leave no stone unturned."

Dujarric said U.N. officials interviewed some 108 alleged victims, the "vast majority" of whom are minors. The "despicable, depraved and deeply disturbing" allegations concern 2013-2015.

Of the 108 alleged victims, roughly 100 are children, a council diplomat told Reuters. He added that of the new allegations, one is against France and the rest are against Burundi and Gabon.

There have been dozens of such accusations against peacekeepers in CAR, where MINUSCA assumed authority from African Union troops in September 2014. France has been investigating allegations against its Sangaris force, which is not under U.N. command, since last year.

Burundi and Gabon will be participating in the U.N. investigation.

The U.N. Security Council heard a briefing from the U.N. peacekeeping department on Thursday on the latest allegations. It issued a statement expressing "disgust" and "emphasized the need for a full and urgent investigation and that those responsible be held accountable."

The Code Blue Campaign run by the advocacy group AIDS-Free World issued a statement on Wednesday citing information from interviews with victims conducted by MINUSCA, the U.N. mission in CAR.

Code Blue said three victims interviewed by MINUSCA reported that in 2014, "they and a fourth girl were tied up and undressed inside a camp by a military commander from the Sangaris force and forced to have sex with a dog."

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, currently in CAR, issued a statement describing the allegations as "sickening."

"This plague of sexual abuse by peacekeepers must stop," she said after meeting with victims of abuse by peacekeepers in CAR.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre said the allegations are "sickening and odious."

"The French authorities are determined to shed full light on these grave allegations," he said.

MINUSCA's previous head, Babacar Gaye, resigned last August and some 800 Congolese peacekeepers were repatriated last month.

In December, an independent review panel accused the U.N. and its agencies of grossly mishandling allegations of child sexual abuse and rape by peacekeepers in CAR in 2013 and 2014.

(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese)