BANGUI Gunmen killed three people and wounded about 20 in a mostly Christian neighbourhood of Central African Republic's capital on Saturday, witnesses and hospital sources said, the latest in a cycle of often sectarian attacks.

Angry Muslims left their stronghold in the 3rd district of Bangui and attacked the largely Christian 5th district using automatic weapons after the body of a young Muslim was brought to a mosque, witnesses said.

Residents fled to other parts of the capital and attackers burned houses and cars, witnesses said. U.N. helicopters with a peacekeeping force in the country flew overhead.

Two years of violence that erupted after Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the majority Christian country in 2013 has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands to leave their homes.

The fighting left the country divided in part when Muslims were chased from the south. There had not been any attacks in Bangui, which is secured by French and U.N. soldiers, for months until a grenade attack earlier in September.

