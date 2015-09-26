BANGUI At least 21 people were killed in the capital of Central African Republic on Saturday and around 100 others were wounded as Muslims attacked a mainly Christian neighbourhood, senior hospital officials and witnesses said.

The attack came after a Muslim man was killed and his body found dumped in the street, witnesses said. It is the worst violence this year in a city secured by French and United Nations peacekeepers.

Two years of violence that erupted after Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the majority Christian country in 2013 has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands to leave their homes.

The fighting left the country divided when Muslims were chased from the south. There had not been any attacks in Bangui, which is secured by French and U.N. soldiers, for months until a grenade attack earlier in September.

Angry Muslims left their stronghold in the 3rd district of Bangui on Saturday and attacked the largely Christian 5th district using automatic weapons.

Residents fled to other parts of the capital and attackers burned houses and cars, witnesses said. U.N. helicopters with a peacekeeping force in the country flew overhead.

