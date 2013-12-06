BANGUI At least 39 people were killed overnight and on Friday in a "cycle of violence" in Central African Republic's capital, the Archbishop of Bangui told Reuters.

Dieudonne Nzapalainga said nine people had been executed in the Boeing neighbourhood, near the airport, while another 30 bodies had been brought to the mosque in the PK5 neighbourhood.

At least 105 people were killed on Thursday. France is rushing troops to its former colony, which has slid into chaos and inter-religious violence since mainly Muslim rebels ousted the president in March.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)