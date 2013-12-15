BANGUI Central African Republic's interim leader Michel Djotodia dismissed three members of the transitional government on Sunday in the wake of Christian-Muslim clashes this month, a presidential spokesman said.

They include Finance Minister Christophe Mbremaidou, Rural Development Minister Joseph Bedounga and Security Minister Josue Binoua, who is accused of stockpiling weapons at his home, Guy Simplice Kodegue said.

More than 500 people died and 189,000 have been displaced in the capital Bangui alone since mainly Christian militias attacked the city, which is controlled by Muslim former rebels once loyal to Djotodia, on December 5.

