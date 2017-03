Christians are seen in a mosque that has been looted in Fouh district in Bangui December 10, 2013. The French army said it has restored some stability in the capital of Central African Republic after battling gunmen on Monday in an operation to disarm rival Muslim and Christian fighters responsible for killing hundreds since last week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Christian men hold a placard in Bangui December 10, 2013. The French army said it has restored some stability in the capital of Central African Republic after battling gunmen on Monday in an operation to disarm rival Muslim and Christian fighters responsible for killing hundreds since last week. The placard reads: 'No to Chad Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC). They are traitors.' REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

PARIS France's current force in Central African Republic is sufficient to stabilise the situation in the country, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday, after two French soldiers were killed in overnight fighting.

"As it stands, 1,600 French soldiers are progressively disarming militias with assistance from 3,000 African soldiers and soon more," Le Drian told France 2 television.

"With those levels, I think we will progressively be able to restore peace and security in the areas that really need it," he added.

