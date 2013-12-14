Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
PARIS Domestic support for a French peacekeeping operation in Central African Republic has fallen quickly since the deaths of two young soldiers, a poll showed on Saturday.
Nicolas Vokaer, 23, and Antoine Le Quinio, 22, were killed in a firefight during a patrol in the Central African capital of Bangui early on December 10, days after France deployed 1,600 troops to its former colony.
The UN-authorised mission has helped to quell violence that killed at least 600 people as Muslim Seleka rebels who toppled President Francois Bozize clashed with Christian militias.
But according to an Ifop opinion survey conducted between December 11 and 13 and published in the Journal du Dimanche weekly paper, support at home for the "Sangaris" mission has tumbled to 44 percent from 51 percent on December 6-7.
Support has fallen faster than during a French-led military launched in January operation to oust Islamist rebels in Mali, Ifop said in a note accompanying its poll.
One thousand and two people aged 18 and over were questioned in the poll.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
PARIS Conservative Francois Fillon promised on Wednesday to fight "to the end" in France's presidential election despite a deepening financial scandal, but his campaign suffered new blows as a top aide resigned and a party backing him suspended its support.