PARIS Two French soldiers have been killed in the Central African Republic where France has boosted its troop numbers to help restore stability, French media reported on Tuesday.

Citing French army sources, BFM TV reported they were killed on Monday in a clash in Bangui. French defence ministry officials declined to comment and a spokesman for the joint chiefs of staff was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Marine Le Pennetier; writing by Leigh Thomas and editing by Mark John)