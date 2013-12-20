BANGUI Christian militia forces known as 'anti-balaka' attacked Muslim neighbourhoods of the capital of Central African Republic on Friday, according to residents and African peacekeepers, sending heavy and light arms fire ringing out across Bangui.

"Anti-balaka fighters attacked the PK 5 neighbourhood and another neighbourhood called Fatima," said a spokesman for the African Union peacekeeping force, MISCA. He said MISCA troops were on their way to the fighting.

The spokesman also said that a Chadian peacekeeper injured in an attack on a MISCA patrol on Thursday had died of his wounds.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Daniel Flynn Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)