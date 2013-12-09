AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court's prosecutor called for an end to attacks on civilians in the Central African Republic on Monday, saying parties involved in the escalating violence risked being investigated and prosecuted.

"The deteriorating security situation over the past several days has contributed to the escalation of unlawful killings, sexual violence, recruitment of child soldiers and other grave crimes, across the country," Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

All parties in the conflict, including former Séléka rebels and other militia groups such as the Christian anti-Balaka, could be investigated and prosecuted by the ICC, Bensouda said.

(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Kevin Liffey)