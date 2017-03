An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

GENEVA A senior U.N. humanitarian official warned on Thursday of the risk of genocide in Central African Republic without a massive scaling up in the international response to the crisis.

"It has all the elements that we have seen elsewhere, in places like Rwanda and Bosnia. The elements are there, the seeds are there, for a genocide. There's no question about that," John Ging, director of operations for the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told a news conference in Geneva.

