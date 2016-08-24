Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala will launch a new force aimed at combating criminal gangs and drug traffickers next month, presidents of the three Central American nations agreed on Tuesday.
The plan, which includes intelligence sharing and speedier extradition of detainees, was signed by the leaders in the Salvadoran capital.
El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, accompanied by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Guatemala's Jimmy Morales, said the joint force would run coordinated security operations.
However, he did not say whether the force would be made up of police or military personnel or give any other details about its members.
Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala comprise one of the world's most dangerous regions according to the United Nations. The violence has prompted a mass exodus of Central Americans trying to enter the United States illegally each year.
In Honduras and El Salvador where homicide rates are alarmingly high because of gang turf wars, governments are resorting increasingly to using the military to combat crime, which has been criticized by human rights groups.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.