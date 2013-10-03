BUDAPEST Europe's economic recovery, rather than cheap funds from the United States, is expected to strengthen currencies in the European Union's eastern wing in the next year, analysts in a Reuters poll said.

According to the median forecasts of 30 analysts in the poll, the zloty is expected to firm 3.2 percent against the euro in the next 12 months from Wednesday's close.

The Czech crown is seen firming 1.3 percent, the leu 0.9 percent and the forint 0.4 percent.

But by the end of October all units are expected to retreat after gains around the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting at which it decided to maintain the pace of monetary stimulus.

The forint is expected to lose 1.3 percent, the crown 0.8 percent, the zloty 0.4 percent and the leu 0.2 percent.

Cheap funds from the United States have lifted assets in emerging markets over the past two years, but concern that the Fed could taper monetary stimulus have recently caused a few price wobbles.

The Fed's September decision only delays tapering, and the new source of currency firming in Central Europe will be recovery in its Western export markets, mainly Germany, analysts said.

"I expect the zloty to firm in the next quarters due to a strengthening of Polish economy and positive impact of returning recovery in the euro zone that will lower risk premiums in the region," said Konrad Bialas of Alior Bank in Warsaw.

"Although the upcoming end of ultra-loose monetary policy of major central banks will result in capital outflows from emerging markets, I expect that this shift will hurt the zloty less given better situation on Poland's current account compared to, for example, India, Turkey or South Africa," he added.

VULNERABILITIES REMAIN

While economic rebound is seen shielding the region's currencies from likely market wobbles in other emerging markets, Central European states, including the flagship Poland, also have domestic risks, analysts said.

The zloty is seen firming to 4.08 against the euro in the next 12 months, a weaker level than 4.02 in a poll a month ago.

Wolf-Fabian Hungerland of Berenberg said the fragility of the Polish government, its proposed pension reform and the risk of budget overshoots could all weigh on the zloty.

The currency is still expected to outperform regional peers due to Poland's robust domestic economy and likely faster economic growth than elsewhere in Europe.

"(The Fed's latest decisions are) more positive on the short term horizon but on the long run it is the countries' fundamentals which will be decisive," said Danske Bank's Stanislava Pravdova.

In Hungary, which has much weaker growth potential and will hold elections in April or May, the forint could hover near 300 against the euro in the next six months.

The country's central bank is expected to continue monetary loosening, after almost halving its base rate to 3.6 percent since August last year, to help the economy recover.

"But I expect monetary tightening in the second half of 2014," said Andras Balatoni of ING Bank.

The forint could underperform the region when the Fed tapers stimulus in the end, Erste's Zoltan Arokszallasi said.

"I expect volatile trading," he said. "I still don't expect significant weakening as Hungary has a current account surplus."

For data please click on

(Reporting by Sandor Peto)