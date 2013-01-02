PRAGUE Manufacturing in emerging Europe's biggest economies shrank for the ninth straight month in December, with Poland's pace of deterioration stabilising but that of the Czechs plunging to a three-and-a-half year low.

The data adds further pressure to policymakers across the European Union's eastern wing who have cut interest rates and eased back on austerity programmes to combat a downward spiral in growth that has sent many countries back into recession.

With export growth sputtering due to the euro zone debt crisis and consumers hit by tax hikes and spending cuts, economists say the region is unlikely to turn around at least until the middle of this year.

Even then, persistently high unemployment and stagnant wages could keep growth levels moderate for the next several years, bad news for newer EU members whose hopes of catching up with western living standards depend on expanding more quickly.

Wednesday's data indicated the pain was not over.

Poland's Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers Index remained below the 50 point mark demarcating expansion from contraction in December at 48.5.

Helped by less dramatic slowdowns in new orders and output, it was a tick higher than the previous month's 48.2 points and beat market expectations for a reading of 48.0.

But Pawel Radwanski, an analyst at Raiffeisen Bank in Warsaw, said it indicated central Europe's biggest economy would continue to slow until the end of the first quarter of 2013 and bolster calls for more easing at the central bank.

"The data will not affect an outlook of monetary authorities. It is still below the 50 points mark, meaning interest rate cuts are still needed," he said.

In the Czech Republic, which analysts say is probably in its sixth straight quarter of economic contraction, the PMI fell to 46.0 in December, worse than November's 48.2 percent and the market forecast for 48.0.

Well below the 50 point line demarcating expansion from contraction, it was also the fastest deterioration since the height of the global economic crisis in July 2009.

Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled under a different methodology, was at 48.9 in December, down from a 52.3 in November.

MONETARY EASING TO COME

Poland's central bank made its second consecutive quarter-point cut to interest rates in December, bringing its main official cost of borrowing to 4.25 percent. Analysts now expect it to cut again in January.

In the Czech Republic, the central bank's models predict inflation will fall below its target later this year.

It has already cut to the threshold of zero at 0.05 percent and indicated it can intervene against the crown - a move that would raise import prices and boost inflation - if it wants to ease further.

Analysts said Wednesday's data, which defied gradually improving PMIs in the Czechs' main export market, the euro zone, would strengthen that scenario and possibly bring it closer than the mid-year forecast by the central bank.

"The manufacturing PMI survey indicates that the Czech central bank should consider market intervention in order to weaken the Czech crown and we expect this to happen during the first quarter of 2013," said Radomir Jac, chief analyst at Generali PPF Asset Management.

"Still, the degree of pessimism shown by the Manufacturing PMI survey is somewhat surprising to us."

(Editing by Catherine Evans)