PRAGUE Business conditions in central and eastern Europe improved slightly in May with Czech manufacturing edging into positive territory although Poland and Hungary saw a decline in output.

The Czech manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) edged up to 50.1 points in May, the first rise after 13 months of decline, reflecting a broader, although marginal, rise in output as well as employment and new orders. Any reading above 50 means expansion in activity in the survey by Market Economics/HSBC.

In Poland, PMI also surprised on the upside, although the result at 48.0 still means continued contraction in the manufacturing sector. It was the 14th month in a row that Poland's manufacturing sector sentiment dropped, although the country has so far avoided recession that has hit the rest of the region.

Hungary's index, calculated under a different methodology, showed a drop to 47.1 from 51.5 in April.

The entire region is highly dependent on the euro zone and mainly Germany, where PMI rose to 49.4 points in May, the highest level since February.

The Czech figures lent credibility to forecasts that the country's economy may be bottoming out after a sharp drop in the first quarter, and possibly start a mild recovery in the second half of the year.

Manufacturing has been hit by a drop in west European demand for Czech exports, but long-depressed domestic demand has been improving slightly in the past months.

"Our scenario of a gradual cyclical recovery of the (Czech) economy this year is being fulfilled," said Vaclav France, an analyst at Raiffeisenbank.

But any signs of an upturn remain tentative and exposed to any deterioration in the euro zone.

"A continued growth recovery in Germany remains critical to improving activity in the Czech Republic," said Agata Urbanska, central and eastern Europe economist at HSBC.

"And with weaker data from China recently and German PMI improving but in contraction territory, the risks of a second consecutive year of economic contraction have certainly not abated yet."

In Poland, the negative reading supports the outlook for a further easing of monetary policy as inflation pressures remain absent, with input prices falling.

Interest rates have dropped to 3.0 percent, and a Reuters poll showed the market expects the central bank to shave another 25 basis points off the rate when it meets this Wednesday.

"The scale of the improvement is important. Maybe it is not overly dynamic but certainly noticeable. Most components remain below the 50 mark but the pace of deterioration is clearly slower," said Piotr Bielski, senior economist at Bank Zachodni WBK.

"This does not change the fact that another interest rate cut will be necessary."

The central bank expects growth in the region's largest economy to slow to 1.3 percent or even more this year, its slowest level since 2001.

Hungary reported a 0.7 percent economic growth in the first quarter, lifting the country out of a recession, but the PMI drop indicated the improvement may not last.

The Hungarian central bank cut interest rates 10 times to an all-time low of 4.5 percent, and the market is pricing in further easing.

(reporting by Prague, Warsaw and Budapest newsrooms)