Police say treating incident near parliament as terrorism-related
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
LONDON Britain's Rough natural gas storage site is undergoing an outage on Wednesday due to essential maintenance, operator Centrica said.
The outage has reduced withdrawal capacity to zero and started at 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Its duration was not disclosed.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
EDINBURGH Scotland's devolved parliament suspended a planned vote on Wednesday to give its government a mandate to seek a new independence referendum after an attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament in London which police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.
BRUSSELS The European Union's chief negotiator for Britain's exit from the bloc spelled out on Wednesday the EU's conditions and priorities for the talks, stressing the need for early agreements on citizens' rights, money and borders.