British utility Centrica's gas import deal for 8 billion cubic meters a year from Dutch company GasTerra will expire at the end of 2016, a Centrica spokesman said on Monday.

GasTerra began exporting gas through a sub-sea link known as the BBL pipeline to the UK in 2006 as part of its 10-year deal with Centrica.

"(The) contract finishes at the end of 2016," a Centrica spokesman said.

Gas production in the Netherlands has come under sustained pressure in recent years after the country's Safety Board said the government was failing to protect citizens from earthquakes that have been attributed to gas exploitation.

