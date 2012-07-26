LONDON Utility group Centrica (CNA.L), which owns the British Gas brand, said it was reaping the benefits of its recent investments in infrastructure with a rise in first-half earnings which was above the average market forecast.

Centrica said earnings per share (EPS) for the six months ending June 30 rose 14 percent from last year to 14.80 pence. According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, the mean EPS forecast stood at 14.22 pence.

Centrica, which on Wednesday unveiled a 1.4 billion pound ($2.2 billion) investment programme in the North Sea Cygnus gas field with partner GDF Suez GSZ.PA, said its earnings had been boosted by new investments that increased production capacities.

Centrica said economic conditions remained challenging and that its full-year earnings were expected to be weighted towards the first half of the year, but added it still saw further growth for the year.

"For the full year, we expect to deliver further earnings growth, subject to the usual variables of weather patterns, commodity price movements, production performance and the competitive environment," the company said in a statement.

Centrica raised its interim dividend by 8 percent to 4.62 pence, and British rival SSE (SSE.L) on Thursday also said it was on track for a full-year dividend increase of at least 2 percent more than retail price inflation (RPI) for 2012/2013 and above-RPI inflation dividend increases from 2013/2014 onwards.

($1=0.6463 British pounds)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mike Nesbit)