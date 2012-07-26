LONDON Utility group Centrica (CNA.L), which owns the British Gas brand, said it was reaping the benefits of recent investments in infrastructure as it reported a rise in first-half earnings which beat market forecasts.

Profits were boosted by new investments that increased production capacities, Centrica said, one day after it confirmed a 1.4 billion pound ($2.2 billion) investment in the Cygnus gas field following the government's announcement of a new North Sea tax break.

Centrica said, on Thursday, earnings per share (EPS) for the six months ending June 30 rose 14 percent from last year to 14.80 pence, compared with a 14.22 pence EPS mean forecast, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The utility's UK upstream profits rose 28 percent to 682 million pounds, despite generating 20 percent less electricity than the same time last year.

Centrica said economic conditions remained challenging and that its full-year earnings were expected to be weighted towards the first half of the year, but added it still saw growth for the year.

"For the full year, we expect to deliver further earnings growth, subject to the usual variables of weather patterns, commodity price movements, production performance and the competitive environment," the company said in a statement, raising its interim dividend by 8 percent to 4.62 pence.

Analyst Angelos Anastasiou at Investec expected Centrica's share price to perform well without any changes to the company's forecasts and advised clients to buy the stock.

With a poor outlook for the profit of generating electricity from burning gas, Centrica said it was reviewing operations at its Peterborough and Roosecote power plants, three months after the utility mothballed its Kings Lynn plant for the same reason.

"Conditions remain difficult for our gas-fired power stations, and will worsen following the loss of carbon allowances from 2013, which in the current market conditions will render much of the UK gas-fired generation fleet unprofitable," said Centrica whose overall power production from gas-fired plants fell 34 percent year on year.

The company's nuclear power assets contributed to most of its power business profits and Centrica said it expected a seven-year life extension on nuclear plants it holds shares in.

But Centrica was cautious about new investments in the nuclear sector, saying much needs to be achieved before it can take a final investment decision for the Hinkley Point C new build project with its partner EDF Energy (EDF.PA) later this year.

STORAGE

The utility also continued to see a fall in profits from storing gas in the first half of the year due to lower prices, but expected growing returns in the second half after securing a higher forward price for the 2012/13 gas season.

The company said it may need financial incentives from the government to encourage the construction of further gas storage sites as the current outlook for profits from the storage business were uncertain due to narrowing spreads between summer and winter prices.

Centrica's British rival SSE (SSE.L) on Thursday also said it was on track for a full-year dividend increase of at least 2 percent more than retail price inflation (RPI) for 2012/2013 and above-RPI inflation dividend increases from 2013/2014 onwards.

The utility also saw a steep drop in output from its gas and coal-fired power plants, with 43 percent less generated in its first quarter than the same time last year, mainly due to maintenance work, it said.

The company, which last year withdrew from a consortium investing in new nuclear plants to focus on renewable energy instead, saw a slight increase in power production from its hydro, onshore wind farms and biomass plants to 1.33 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

In response to a drop in government subsidies for hydro power plants announced on Wednesday, SSE said it would no longer invest in new hydro assets and that reviews of biomass subsidies also made it difficult to change coal plants to burning more of the green fuel.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Karolin Schaps Editing by Mike Nesbit)